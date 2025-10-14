Stolen Box Truck Thief Chased, Then Saved by Pierce County Deputies

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department were suddenly in an early-morning chase Sunday after spotting a stolen box truck in the Bonney Lake area.

Just after 12:45 a.m. on Sunday (October 12), deputies tried to stop the truck as it was heading east on 120th Street East from 198th Avenue East. Instead of pulling over, the driver hit the gas and kicked off a wild pursuit through the area.

Pierce County Deputies Save Stolen Box Truck Suspects

Deputies used several PIT maneuvers over a long chase before finally getting the truck stopped and off the road, but that is when things got really intense.

After the stolen truck was forced from the road and crashed into some trees, deputies realized the two men inside were trapped in the cab. While they were figuring out how to get them out, smoke started pouring from the vehicle. Deputies immediately broke the front windshield to create an escape route with no time to waste.

Both suspects managed to crawl out through the hole made by deputies and were quickly pulled to safety, away from the smoking truck. Fire crews arrived and took the men to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Suspects Facing Big Consequences

Once the suspect was cleared by medical staff, and then the 42-year-old driver was booked into the Pierce County Jail for possession of stolen property, felony eluding, and assaulting officers. His passenger, a 38-year-old man, is still in the hospital for additional care, but a report will be filed for outstanding warrants.

The box truck was heavily damaged in the crash and was towed from the scene.

