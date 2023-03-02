Did Bobby Wagner Just Secretly Say He’s Coming Back to Seattle?

Is Bobby Wagner Coming Back to the Seahawks?

Did Bobby Wagner just secretly say that he is coming back to Seattle Washington?

Bobby Wagner and the Seattle Seahawks

Any Seattle Seahawks fan should know who Bobby Wagner is.

Not only did he lead arguably "the best defense ever in the NFL" to a Superbowl win, but is also one of the best linebackers to ever play.

Most of his career he spent destroying the Seattle opponents and being a great leader to the team.

Last season he spent doing the same thing, except for the LA Rams after being cut from the Seahawks for cap reasons.

Bobby Wagner was Released by the Rams

Ever since Bobby Wagner was released by the Rams, speculation has mounted on where he will go next.

Obviously, he has strong roots in Seattle, and instantly rumors started flying about his return.

At first, there was just talk but now evidence is mounting, the latest clue coming from Bobby Wagner himself.

The Rams releasing Wagner now is strange considering he had his best season yet in the NFL.

Rumors Starting to Heat Up

Other teams have been mentioned but information seems to always point to a Seattle return.

It is no secret that Seattle fans love Bobby and Wagner loves them back.

Every day that passes, more inside information says once the Seahawks can officially talk with Wagner a deal will get done.

The biggest clues about what Bobby wants to do are coming from Bobby Wagner himself on social media.

Wagner Quietly Speaking Through Twitter

Multiple fans notice this morning that Bobby Wagner has changed the profile background picture of his Twitter account.

The exciting thing that stands out is that is a beautiful picture of the Seattle skyline. Instantly fans started talking about if this was a sign he could be coming back to Seattle.

You can see the picture on his Twitter account @Bwagz by clicking here. Turns out, that is not the only social media account he switched.

Boby Wagner's Facebook Page

He not only changed his Twitter account but his entire FaceBook profile has been changed to Blue and Green.

Pictures of Bobby while he was with the Seahawks make up all his profile pictures and there is no sign of any other team.

Does this FOR SURE mean Bobby Wagner is coming back to finish his career in Seattle?

What Does it All Mean?

I don't know for sure but I would put a good bet that he does.

Remember that Bobby is his own agent so he can play anywhere he wants. I would say there is an upper 90% chance we hear a deal has been reached soon after the Seahawks are cleared to "officially" make an offer.

That seems to be what Bobby Wagner is trying to tell all of Seattle. Relax, I think Bobby Wagner is coming home!

