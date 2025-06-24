Lost Dog Found After Two Weeks Alone in the Washington Mountains
If dogs could talk, Stanley would have one incredible story to tell.
Stanley, a 4-year-old Blue Heeler, recently went on an unexpected adventure after getting separated from his owners during a camping trip just off I-90 in Washington State. For thirteen long days, he was missing, his humans were left heartbroken and unsure if they’d ever see their loyal pup again.
Washington Dog Lost in the Wilderness for Two Weeks
It started when Stanley wandered away while his family was camping. If you have never been there, the I-90 corridor stretches through a mix of dense forest, highways, and remote terrain, making the search for a single dog almost impossible. Amazingly, Stanley managed to survive on his own for almost two weeks until he was spotted.
This is the part of the story where the community and a little bit of luck come into play. According to their post, the Washington State Patrol Troopers and WSDOT (Washington State Department of Transportation) used “a lot of coordination” to find and reunite Stanley with his family. Together, they were finally able to track him down and bring his long, lonely journey to an end.
Stanley is Back Where He Belongs
On June 22nd, Trooper Rick Johnson shared the heartwarming update of Stanley back with his people. The photo of him, ears perked up and tail wagging, says it all.
Cheers and congrats to the brave dog Stanley, who will hopefully stay a little closer to the campsite next time.
