Seattle’s Favorite Bird Finally Lands in the National Mascot Hall of Fame
Today, we got some big news for Pacific Northwest football fans.
After years of high-flying antics, community service, and rallying the 12s, Seattle Seahawks mascot BLITZ has officially been inducted into the 2025 Mascot Hall of Fame!
Honestly, isn't it about time?
More Than Just a Washington State Mascot
BLITZ has been flying around Seattle Seahawks games now for 25 years. While he is known for his energy on game day, hyping up the crowd, skits, and causing chaos (the good kind) on the sidelines, his real magic happens off the field.
BLITZ is a mascot with love for the community, with over 400 appearances a year, from hospital visits to school pep rallies to local events. He's not just a symbol of Seahawks spirit, but a true ambassador for the city of Seattle.
Back in 2020, Coach Pete Carroll recognized BLITZ's leadership by naming him a team captain, a title he still proudly carries on his jersey.
Kindness and Community All Over Washington State
A big part of BLITZ's legacy comes from his community work. Through his Kicks4Kids campaign, BLITZ has donated more than 5,000 pairs of shoes to children in need across the region.
This isn't the first time BLITZ has been recognized by his peers. In 2022, he was awarded the NFL Mascot of the Year and the Mascot Anchor in the Community Award, both voted on by other NFL mascots.
Joining the Elite National Mascot Hall of Fame
BLITZ now takes his rightful place among mascot royalty in the 2025 Mascot Hall of Fame class, alongside other mascot legends like Fredbird, Sebastian the Ibis, SJ Sharkie, and Toro.
The Mascot Hall of Fame’s mission is to honor the best of the best in mascot entertainment, and no one fits that bill better than BLITZ.
Want to follow BLITZ’s adventures? He’s on X (Twitter) @BlitzTheSeahawk.
Read More: Washington Fireworks Facts to Celebrate the 4th of July Safely
Read More: Windy Washington Weather Brings Multiple Days of Wildfire Dangers
Remembering the Original Seattle Seahawks BLITZ
Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster