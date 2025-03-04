Blind Corner Passing Caused Head-On Crash & Closes WA Highway

The Washington State Patrol says the crash was caused by passing on a blind corner.

Head-On Crash Closed Main Highway in Jefferson County Monday Night

A serious crash last night led to the full closure of US-101 near Pleasant Harbor Rd. The crash occurred near milepost 309 in Jefferson County around 9:25 PM on yesterday (March 3, 2025). Both vehicles involved in the head-on collision had significant front-end damage. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax of the Washington State Patrol (@wspd8pio) reported the crash was caused when one vehicle attempted to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone on a blind curve, now being investigated as a possible vehicular assault collision.

After the crash, US-101 was mostly blocked but completely closed to traffic as police worked to clear both vehicles. One of the vehicles involved was a silver sports sedan, possibly a Ford Mustang but it is hard to tell from all the damage. The second vehicle involved is a 2020 Honda Civic, also with heavy front-end damage. Damage made identification of the Civic almost impossible but looking up the visible license plate revealed the year, make, and model.

Sadly, the number of traffic fatalities in Washington state has been rising in recent years. Data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) shows that 810 people lost their lives in traffic crashes in 2023 alone, a 10% increase from 2022. This is the highest number of traffic deaths in Washington State since 1990 and is likely caused by dangerous driving behaviors like speeding, impaired driving, or distracted driving.

In 2023, impaired driving accounted for 400 fatalities in Washington State, a 4% increase. Distracted driving is another category that took a huge jump, a 36% increase in fatalities. Speeding or not wearing seat belts also contributed to the large rise in traffic deaths last year. Washington's Secretary of Transportation, Roger Millar, wants to add speed safety cameras in work zones and better infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists to help battle the problem.

Monday night, drivers in the area were told to use alternate routes while emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage and the Washington State Patrol investigated the crash. The roadway was eventually cleared, and traffic resumed back to normal. The message from the Washington State Patrol? Follow traffic laws, and especially do NOT pass on blind corners.