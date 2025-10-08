Washington’s Blewett Pass Reopens After Long Wildfire Closure

Good news for anyone tired of driving the detour for Blewett Pass on US-97, because it is back open.

The highway was reopened around 1:30 p.m. Monday after days of closures tied to nearby fire activity. Now drivers can finally make the trip between Wenatchee and Cle Elum again. But before anyone celebrates too much, WSDOT East has an important reminder that this reopening comes with conditions.

A Pilot Car Escort and Reduced Speeds Over Blewett Pass

If you are heading over Blewett Pass, expect a pilot car escort and slower speeds between Upper Tronson Creek Road and Ingalls Creek Road (mileposts 178–165). That setup will run 24 hours a day until further notice, mostly because of limited visibility caused by smoke.

WSDOT says it’s important that drivers do not pass or pull over when following the pilot car because it is there as a safe guide through the area. Smoke makes it hard to see, and the area is still very active with firefighting and maintenance crews.

Stay Prepared for Sudden Blewett Pass Changes

Even with the road open, fire response work continues, and conditions can change very quickly. Crews, heavy equipment, and emergency vehicles will be moving in and out of the area for the foreseeable future.

That means drivers over Blewett Pass need to stay alert and be ready in case the pass needs to close again with little notice.

