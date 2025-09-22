Intense Labor Mountain Fire Forces Overnight Closure of Blewett Pass

People trying to cross central Washington are facing issues after the Labor Mountain Fire has forced the closure of Blewett Pass on SR-97, one of the only ways through the Cascade Mountains.

The dangerous wildfire is burning south of the Enchantments, right along the border of Chelan and Kittitas counties. Crews say conditions are too dangerous to allow traffic through.

Main Washington Mountain Pass Closed by Labor Mountain Fire

The fire is impacting a huge section of Washington communities that use those backroads daily. The areas most affected by the threat of the wildfire are:

Blewett Pass

Camas Creek Road and Camas Meadows

Culver Creek Road

Ingalls Creek Road

King Creek Road

Old Blewett Highway

Peshastin

Shaser Creek Road

Teanaway Road

If you live or travel in this part of Washington, you are feeling the effects this morning, whether it’s evacuation alerts, road closures, or heavy smoke in the air.

Labor Mountain Fire Containment Efforts are Underway

The Labor Mountain Fire has burned about 7,600 acres and is currently 7% contained, according to the last reports. Firefighters are using a combination of ground suppression strategies and air support, with helicopters making water drops to slow the flames.

Gusty winds and dry conditions have made containment tough, especially near SR-97.

Authorities aren’t taking chances, and the Chelan County Emergency Management has issued:

Level 3 “Go Now” orders for Shaser Creek, King Creek, and Culver Creek Roads.

Level 2 “Be Prepared” notices for areas like Ingalls Creek Road and parts of U.S. 97.

Level 1 “Be Alert” advisories for Old Blewett Highway, Camas Creek Road, and Camas Meadows.

If you’re traveling across the state, WSDOT suggests sticking to I-90 or U.S. 2 as alternate routes until Blewett Pass can safely reopen.

You can get accurate and up-to-date information about the Labor Mountain fire by clicking here.

