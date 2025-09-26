Blewett Pass Closure Continues Because of Labor Mountain Fire

Yesterday (Thursday, September 25), WSDOT gave an update and confirmed Blewett Pass (milepost 149 to 178) was still closed because of the ongoing Labor Mountain Fire.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Washington State Patrol are keeping the highway shut down until fire conditions improve, and right now, they say there is no estimate on when it will reopen.

Blewett Pass Still Closed, Firefighters Still Battling Labor Mountain Fire

Blewett Pass is more than just a scenic drive for Washington road-trippers; it is a vital connector between Central Washington and the Wenatchee Valley. When it is closed, local people have to look for longer detours that can take many extra hours.

It hurts work commutes, deliveries, and access to essential services. This is another example of the disruptions the fire season causes in our state.

Travel Safety During Fire Season

Officials are asking everyone to be “fire-wise” when traveling through that area specifically. Pay close attention to changing fire conditions and stay informed before you head out. Fires can move quickly, and road closures like this one can happen with little notice.

If you’re traveling through Washington this weekend, check for updates before you hit the road. WSDOT’s social media and website are your best resources.

