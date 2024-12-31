Black Ice Warning from WSP: How to Stay Safe on Washington Roads

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is urging drivers to stay aware as hazardous black ice conditions are reported on Blewett Pass Summit and other Washington State roadways.

WSP Warns Black Ice on Washington State Roads

A social media post from Trooper Rick Johnson, Public Information Officer with District 6, shared a cautionary message to Washington drivers, warning that just because a road looks clear of ice, doesn’t mean it is. The X post, shared earlier today, also featured an alarming image of a white SUV overturned on the side of the road, illustrating the dangerous consequences of black ice.

The image shows a white SUV that has flipped onto its roof, surrounded by snow-covered roads. The vehicle’s lights are still on, and personal items such as a brown bag and some blue clothing are visible near an open window, suggesting that the passengers managed to escape after the crash. No other details were released with the photo.

What is Black Ice and Why Is It Dangerous?

Black ice is particularly insidious because of its near-invisibility to drivers. While it’s a type of ice that forms on roadways, it is mostly transparent, blending in with the road surface. It often forms when a light freezing rain falls or when water or snow melts and refreezes. Black ice is most dangerous because it can appear to be just a wet or dark patch of pavement, making it difficult for drivers to spot in advance. It tends to form at or near freezing temperatures and is especially prevalent on areas of the road that are shaded or less frequently traveled, like bridges, overpasses, and tunnels.

While it’s most likely to form in the early mornings and late evenings when temperatures are at their lowest, drivers should be cautious throughout the day.

Washington Winters: How to Drive Safely on Black Ice

Winter driving is not just about snow, ice can be even more dangerous. Black Ice is personally my least favorite condition to drive in, but I do have a lot of practice. Here are some essential tips to help drivers safely navigate black ice in Washington State.

Know Where to Expect It: Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, and areas without much sunlight. Black ice is more likely to form in these spots. Check the weather and road reports for updates on icy conditions.

Detecting Black Ice: While black ice is hard to see, look for glossy road patches; these are potential black ice areas. Keep in mind that this visual cue may be harder to see at night, so extra caution is needed in low-light or foggy conditions.

Stay Calm If You Encounter Black Ice: If you hit a patch of black ice, avoid overreacting. Do not brake abruptly or jerk the steering wheel. Instead, lift your foot off the accelerator to slow down gradually. Keep the steering wheel straight, and if you begin to skid, steer gently in the direction of the slide.

Slow Down: Driving at slower speeds gives you more time to react and reduces the likelihood of losing control. Avoid using cruise control during icy conditions, as it can make it more difficult to react quickly.

Know Your Vehicle: If your car has ABS (anti-lock braking system), apply firm pressure to the brakes during a skid. For vehicles without ABS, gently pump the brakes. In both cases, always steer the car in the direction you want it to go.

Practice Driving on Ice: If you have the opportunity, practice driving on ice in a safe, controlled environment, such as an empty parking lot. This will help you better understand how your car handles slippery conditions.

Additional Winter Driving Safety Tips

Check Vehicle Conditions: Ensure your tires are properly inflated and have adequate tread. Consider using snow tires for added traction.

Increase Following Distance: Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. On icy roads, vehicles take longer to stop, so additional space can prevent rear-end collisions.

Drive for Conditions: Adjust your speed to match the weather and road conditions. Always slow down when approaching intersections, ramps, or shaded spots where ice is more likely to form.

Keep Your Windshield Clear: Ice and snow can obstruct your visibility, so use an ice scraper to clear your windshield before driving. Ensure your windshield wipers are in good condition and keep your headlights on for better visibility.

As winter weather continues to bring icy conditions across Washington State, especially in mountainous and pass areas like Blewett Pass, drivers must remain cautious and prepared. Knowing how to detect and respond to black ice can make all the difference in avoiding an accident. Remember to always drive for the conditions, give yourself extra time, and stay alert to ensure your safety and the safety of others on the road.