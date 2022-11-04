WA, OR, & CA Buy Your Tickets! Powerball Jackpot All Time High

Even though I can pretty much guarantee that you or I will not win the jackpot, when it gets this big you have to buy a few right? How big is the current Powerball jackpot do you ask? Big enough that I think every person living in Washington, Oregon, and California should buy at least one!

How Big is the Next Powerball Jackpot?

The jackpot is estimated to be over a whopping $1.6 billion. Yes, that is a billion with the letter B. That is the largest jackpot in the games 35-year history according to a press release. The previous record was the $1.586 billion that was won in 2016. What could you buy with $1.6 billion? Just about anything you want.

When is the Next Record Powerball Drawing?

The drawing will take place at 7:59 pm Pacific time on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. You can buy your tickets until 6:45 pm Pacific on the day of the Powerball drawing at any official Powerball location. I always buy mine at the grocery store. If you need help finding a location, just click here.

What are the Powerball Winning Details?

They always say the devil is in the details. If you win the huge Powerball jackpot you can choose "o receive their prize, less applicable taxes, as an annuity or a lump sum payment. A jackpot winner who selects the annuity will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year. The 30 payments added up equal the value of the annuity prize. The estimated cash value for the lump sum payment is $782.4 million." To find out more information about the rules or check your numbers, go to the official Powerball website. I would wish you good luck, but I am keeping it all for myself. Sorry, not sorry!

