Big Fines: WSP Busts Driver in HOV Lane for Seat Wearing a Shirt

Another “dummy” gets big fines after getting spotted in the HOV lane by the Washington State Patrol on I-405

HOV Lane Violator Caught with Dummy Passenger in Renton

A driver was apprehended this morning for attempting to dress their seat as a passenger in an HOV lane on Northbound I-405 in Renton, Washington. The incident, which occurred around 9:50 AM, was highlighted by Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) via social media on X.

“#Reminder: A seat dressed up like a human still does not count for HOV,” Johnson tweeted, emphasizing the absurdity of the violation. The driver’s attempt to bypass carpool lane restrictions by trying to make their seat resemble a passenger ultimately led to big unexpected financial consequences.

The Washington State Patrol has been vigilant in enforcing HOV lane regulations, particularly in the busy months of September. In a concerted effort, the agency issued over 1,600 HOV tickets during an emphasis patrol last year in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. HOV lane violations are among the most frequently issued tickets in the state, showing how the Washington State Patrol is trying to raise awareness about this big problem.

Drivers who attempt to cheat the system face hefty fines. The initial violation results in a $186 ticket, but using a dummy passenger incurs an additional $200 penalty. Subsequent violations within two years can elevate fines to as much as $536, depending on the driver's record.

WSP encourages all drivers to adhere to HOV regulations to ensure safer and more efficient travel for everyone. As this driver learned the hard way, there’s no substitute for a real carpool buddy.