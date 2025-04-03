There are new warnings about a new scam involving fake bail bond phone calls saying your relative is in trouble. Don’t fall for it!

Police Warn of New Washington State Jail Bail Bond Scam

There is a new scam in Washington State that tries to take advantage of people by saying their loved ones are in jail. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department warns that the new scam starts with a phone call from someone pretending to be from the county jail. The scammer claims that a family member or friend is being held in jail but that they can not be released until bail is posted through an app.

If the victim agrees, the scammer sends a text message with a link to a fake bail bonds website. The website looks legitimate but instead is designed to steal money from unsuspecting victims. The scam preys on emotions that create a sense of urgency and fear and can cause people to make rash decisions.

Sheriff's Warning on New Jail Bail Bond Scam

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is warning people to be aware and avoid falling for this fraud. They repeat that no law enforcement agency will ever call or text you to ask for money, especially for bail. Police personnel will never use phone calls or texts to try and collect funds from people.

This scam is the latest in a series of schemes trying to manipulate people during times of vulnerability. If you receive a call or text asking for money to secure bail, police say to hang up immediately and report the incident to local law enforcement. Remember, you can verify by contacting the jail or any local authorities if you are not sure.