Staying Near This Famous WA Town is the Easiest Way to Spot Bigfoot

Since 2020, there is one small area near a famous northwest town that might be your best bet to spot bigfoot without freezing or getting lost in the forest. Yes, people are spotting bigfoot from the comfort of their rented cabins.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Do You Want to Try and Spot Bigfoot?

Have you ever wanted to try and spot or hear the legendary creature called bigfoot, that calls the northwest it's home? Growing up here, I would be lying if I said I hadn't already ventured out in the woods a few times while camping trying to see a sasquatch. Let's say you were really serious about trying to spot one in Washington State, where would you even begin to look? The best place would be where they have already been spotted, right?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Leads the US in Bigfoot Sightings

The best national database of bigfoot sightings in the world is held on the BFRO website. BFRO stands for the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. Their website not only keeps track of all sightings filed by witnesses but also usually sends a researcher to the location to investigate and question witnesses of those events. Washington State has the most sightings of bigfoot than any other state since BFRO has been keeping track with a total of 708. With all those sightings, where is the best place in Washington State to look without hiding in a forest? There is one great option.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Sightings Happen Near This Well-Known WA Town

This coming spring might be your best chance to cross "seeing a bigfoot" off that bucket list, especially if you don't want to spend weeks freezing in the woods. There is a specific location in Washington where people have been having bigfoot encounters, especially in the spring around April, May, and June while renting cabins near this famous Washington town. That means you can go glamping in a cabin and still live your dream of spotting or hearing a bigfoot. I have two recent stories of bigfoot sightings that prove my point.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Family Hears Screams, Howls, and Wood Knocks During 4-Day Trip

Last summer in June of 2022, a woman rented a cabin with her sister and 14-year-old daughter near this spot in Washington State. They describe sitting on the deck in the evening laughing and enjoying the view of the river below before bed. Later in the middle of the night, one of the women was woke up by groups of howls coming from the forest in the west through her open window. She described the sound she heard as a mix between a wolf howl and a woman screaming.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

They Heard the Same Howls on the Second Night

The family heard the same noises on the second night, both far away and near the cabin. By the third night, the family was also hearing wood knocks near the cabin as well as howls from the forest. On the 4th night, they all listened again but this time heard nothing all night long. The investigator had a theory that the women's voices on the patio in the evening could have attracted the bigfoot to their area. This exact cabin is still available for rent and is really nice if you're interested. I put the link at the bottom of the story. Don't read this second story I'm about to tell you unless you are brave at heart.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Rocks Thrown at Couple in Cabin Near the Same Washington Town

The BFRO website lists another sighting that happened the summer before just a few miles from where the first story happened. One year earlier in April of 2021, a couple had multiple encounters while renting a different cabin. Over the first two nights, the couple experienced close wood knocks but did not pay attention to the knocks until what happened on the third night.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Their Cabin Was Struck by Large Rocks at Night

Late around 10:30 pm the couple had just laid down in bed and were both fully awake when one large rock hit the outside wall of one bedroom. After the first rock hit, another smaller rock hit a wall in a different bedroom of the cabin. In the morning, the couple went outside and saw both large rocks that had been thrown the night before lying by each wall. They also experienced one last large rock thrown at the cabin wall the next night around 8:30 pm. This cabin is also very nice and still available to rent, I post the info at the bottom of this article. Now that you have heard two different stories from cabins in the area where people are encountering bigfoot, can you guess where in Washington State is this happening?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Leavenworth is the Easiest Place to Spot Bigfoot

Both locations were just a few miles from Leavenworth Washington. Not only is it famous for being the best Christmas town in the USA but it is also a hotbed for bigfoot sightings. There are multiple reports of people staying in cabins or camping just outside of town and having bigfoot encounters. Most of the sightings of bigfoot in the area seem to be in the late spring to early summer months. If you want to maximize your chances try in May, June, or August. Those months seem to have the highest number of sightings around Leavenworth according to the BFRO database history. There is a good reason for this actually they think.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Plan Your Trip During This Moon Phase

One researcher confirmed the moon phase during the first sighting was a waxing gibbous or not a full moon phase. Bigfoot researchers believe that bigfoot are "less active during full moons and new moons" as pointed out in this bigfoot forum. Try to not book your cabin around full or new moon phases in the spring and summer when bigfoot are more likely seen. Another tip, bigfoot seem to be attracted to apples, laughing, and women's voices.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Visit the Actual Locations in These Stories Yourself

The cabin in the first story with the woman, her sister, and a 14-year-old daughter hearing howls, you can explore or rent by clicking here. The address is listed as 18757 River Road, Leavenworth, WA on the BFRO report. The B&B listing does not have an address however the pictures of the structure match a real estate posting with the same address. You can read the entire BFRO report for this event here. Read the full BFRO report about the couple experiencing rocks thrown at their cabin by clicking here. The address for the "rock" cabin is 11142 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, WA and you can rent or explore pictures of it by clicking here.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...