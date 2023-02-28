You Won’t Believe Where the Best Tacos in Tri-Cities Are Hidden

The Best Tacos in Tri-Cities, Washington

There is only one place in all of the Tri-Cities where I can get my favorite tacos in the Tri-Cities, and you probably have walked right by without even knowing they exist.

Are the Best Tacos in the Tri-Cities Hidden in Plain Sight?

I consider myself a connoisseur of tacos and have tried all the popular spots in the Tri-Cities over the last 20 years.

I have eaten at almost every taco truck and restaurant that offers this wonderful food creation.

Out of all the places I have eaten, I think the best tacos in town are hidden right under your nose because I don't hear anyone talking about this place!

This Hidden Location Doesn't Win Local Popularity Awards

There are a few popular restaurants or taco trucks that almost everyone loves and knows about.

They win awards from local newspaper voting contests and you could probably name 4 or 5 right off the top of your head.

I love to go to those places also but they are not what I am talking about. I honestly just started going to this place more regularly in the last couple of months after finding this amazing item on their menu.

Order the Quesabirria for $8

My wife was the first to bring my new favorite taco to me after hearing me talk about a specialty taco that Felix from El Fat Cat in Kennewick made once.

Anyone that knows me, knows I love me some el Fat Cat but the problem is Felix only makes this kind of item a few times a year.

Now I realize I can get almost the same thing every day of the week at this hidden-in-plain-sight location in Tri-Cities, Washington.

Why I Love These Tacos

Technically, they might not be tacos but they are close enough for me. The item to order is named Quesabirria, and I will try to describe what makes them so special.

The meat they use is tender beef that is slow-cooked and not too spicy, kind of like a pot roast. They first place two tortillas in the sauce the beef is in and then cook them on the grill.

Then they then take some of the tender beef and lay it in the center with cheese on top that melts into the taco.

Once the cheese is melted and the tortilla is cooked, they fold it in half. It is served with a cup of beef broth for dipping, some hot sauce, and lettuce and tomato for toppings.

Where Can You Find These Tacos in Tri-Cities?

You can find this amazing food hidden inside Fiesta Foods in Pasco Washington.

They also have a Fiesta Foods store in Sunnyside and Yakima if you do not live in the Tri-Cities.

In Pasco, it is in the front left corner of the store. Look for a kitchen with lots of lunch and taco options.

Ask if they have the meat for Quesabirria and if they do, you are in luck.

As long as they have the meat available that day, you can order the Quesabirria and they make it fresh in front of you.

One order comes with 2 tacos and fills me up easily.

The ladies behind the counter laugh every time I order because I butcher the name, but I am practicing.

I am eating it so often, I will be able to say it right in no time. Quesa - Birria with a B!