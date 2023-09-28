The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich in Washington You Can’t Buy Anymore

Unless you get really lucky, today might have been your only chance to try this one-of-a-kind amazing spicy chicken sandwich!

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty El Fat Cat Grill Canva-Getty El Fat Cat Grill loading...

Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich in Washington: Offered Today Only

I hope you were one of the lucky few who managed today to try the single most amazing spicy chicken sandwich I have ever eaten. One of my favorite places to grab lunch offered a special feature called the "Smothered Hot Thang" and it honestly took me a little by surprise it was that great. This amazing "feat of food" was created by the head chef of the award-winning Tri-Cities lunch hot spot "El Fat Cat Grill" and features a crispy chicken breast smothered in a Fresno agave pepper sauce topped with pickles & coleslaw in a sweet bun. El Fat Cat Grill is renowned statewide and known for their delicious creations and impeccable service. Not only do they have huge lines of faithful foodie fans all day but have also won many local awards and recently were awarded "The Best Burrito in Washington State" by Yelp. The funny thing is, their burritos are good but not even the best things on their menu.

Canva-Getty El Fat Cat Grill Canva-Getty El Fat Cat Grill loading...

Please Beg Felix to Put the "Smothered Hot Thang" On Their Menu

The best and worst thing about El Fat Cat Grill in Kennewick, Washington are the special features that Felix comes up with sometimes. I only say the worst, because usually they are served just once and I never get to eat it again after I get addicted. There is still one item I beg Felix to bring back almost every time I am at their window making my order. Now I will be begging him to bring the "Smothered Hot Thang" back instead. If you love spicy chicken sandwiches, this will knock your socks off but first, we just get him to add it to the regular menu or at least bring it back for a feature again. I think if enough of us keep "hounding nicely" maybe, just maybe, Felix would add it to the regular menu. So help join me in the movement to bring back the "Smothered Hot Thang" for good and tell Felix that Aj says Hi.

El Fat Cat Grill El Fat Cat Grill loading...

Washington State Vehicle Winter-Ready Checklist