Are These the Best 30 Reasons to Live in Washington State?
I have lived in Washington State my entire life, and I am now realizing how lucky I am. There are so many great things about living in our state, that I can't name them all here.
30 Reasons Living in Washington State is Amazing
There are lots of great reasons to live here, these are just a few!
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.