Best Spots to See New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Washington & Oregon

Believe it or not, there are some great places to ring in the New Year with fireworks in the Northwest. You might be surprised just how close these great options might be to where you live.

Where are the Best Spots in the Northwest for New Year's Eve Fireworks?

I was surprised to find that with just a few options in the Northwest, most are within a short drive no matter where you live. The only hurdle keeping you from seeing fireworks this year in the northwest would be the road conditions with freezing rain, snow, and high winds expected. As long as you can get there, these are the best places to go for New Year's Eve Fireworks in the northwest region.

New Year's Eve Fireworks in Central Washington

The center of Washington is the toughest part of the entire Northwest to find a good fireworks display on New Year's eve. There is one event in Tri-Cities and it is great for families! First Night Tri-Cities 2023 in Kennewick Washington has been a fun tradition for the whole family for years now. It is located at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams at 2901 Southridge Blvd in Kennewick Washington.

First Night Tri-Cities is Great for Families

The fireworks display is early at 9 pm instead of midnight, which is great for families that can't stay up late but still want to experience fireworks. The entire event is set up for kids with carousel rides, live performances, face painting, virtual reality simulators, inflatables, and games for the whole family. Get tickets and price information by clicking here on the Gesa Carousel of Dreams website.

The Most Unique Spot for New Year's Eve Fireworks in the Northwest

If you're ready for an adventure or live in Oregon near Mount Hood, I have the perfect place for you. Skibowl on Mount Hood in Oregon is hosting its 36th Annual New Year's Eve Fireworks Extravaganza! This is a great time to try out Cosmic Tubing available until 11:45 pm. They have a live Dj with outdoor beer gardens and a large fireworks display at midnight. This party is more designed for adults than families with kids. Get all the details on the Skibowl website by clicking here.

The Best New Year's Fireworks Displays in Eastern Washington

There are two great places to watch fireworks on the eastern side of Washington and they are not far apart from each other. One spot is technically in Idaho but is so close to the Washington border that I had to include it on the list because it is so good. That Idaho location is my favorite spot on the list because of its unique set of characteristics you can't find anywhere else.

New Year's Eve Fireworks in Coeur d’Alene

The New Year's Eve events in Coeur d’Alene have an advantage over all the other locations on the list. That advantage is that it has the best overall winter/holiday feel with the city snuggled next to the mountains and a beautiful lake. There is almost always snow and the city of Coeur d’Alene is lit up with tons of Christmas lights all over.

The downside is that most of the events and places to stay in Coeur d’Alene cost a lot of money and book way in advance. If you plan ahead, this can be a magical place to experience New Year's Eve. I found a good video showing some of what you can find that I post below.

New Year's Eve Fireworks in Spokane Washington

There is another great option on the eastern side of Washington in Spokane with a large fireworks display downtown Spokane at the Riverfront Park clock tower. This fireworks display is also great for families with it starting early at 9 pm. This event is free for all thanks to the sponsor Idaho Central Credit Union. Find more details about this event here.

New Year's Eve in Western Washington

There are actually a few good places on the west side of Washington, mostly because that is where most of the population is. The most famous of your options near Seattle is at the Space Needle downtown. This year is T-Moble New Year's at the Needle where they are "flying to new heights this year with drones joining the iconic fireworks celebration!" Yes, they are actually including drones in their fireworks display which would be really cool to see in person. If you can brave the huge crowds and the cold, the viewing area is at the Seattle Center Campus and is free. You can also watch the drone and fireworks display live on King5 or later on King5com. You can find out more details about this event here.