Help Tri-Cities Victims with Benton County Sheriff’s Pink Patch

The 2023 pink patch is available now and buying one helps local Tri-Cities people in need!

Benton County Sheriff's 2023 Pink Patch Now on Sale

Every year, the Benton County Sheriff's Office has pink patches made as a fundraiser for the Benton County Sheriff's Foundation. They sell the patches for a minimum donation of $11 to raise money for the foundation and also to raise awareness to breast cancer. Last year the Benton County Sheriff's used the proceeds collected from the 2022 pink patches and donated to local non-profit organizations such as the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation and the Wishing Star Foundation. The patches are limited every year, so make sure you get yours now!

Benton County Sheriff's Office Pink Patch Donation Uses

The Benton County Sheriff's Office will use some of the money raised from the patches to help victims of local crime who need immediate assistance. The officers can use the money immediately for items like food, clothing, diapers, formula, fuel, and even a hotel room if they need a place to stay. If victims are stuck with no way to help themselves, these donations are used to quickly bridge the gap and help them immediately before state funds kick in. You can make your donation at the Benton County Sheriff's Office or online on a PayPal site set up by the department by clicking here.