Benton County Sheriff: Tri-Cities Car Prowls on the Rise, Stay Alert

The Benton County Sheriff's Office Gives Warning

The Benton County Sheriff's Office just warned about a rising problem in the Tri-Cities.

Tri-Cities Car Prowls on the Rise

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is reminding people in the area that with the warmer weather, comes an increase in car prowls. The warmer weather makes it easier for prowlers to work both during the day and especially at night. The Benton County Sheriff's Office wants people to remember to do these few easy things to make sure they don't become a victim of a car prowler.

3 Ways to Keep from Falling Victim to Car Prowlers

First, make sure that you keep your doors locked when you are away from your vehicle. It sounds simple, but a lot of people leave their cars unlocked. Second, make sure you never store any valuables in your vehicles, especially in plain sight. This includes any firearms or weapons you might have in your vehicle. If a prowler spots any weapons, they will for sure break in and take them.

Third, light the area you park in or install motion detection flood lights that turn on when they detect something moving near them. Thieves will think twice if the area is well-lit and prefer to steal in places they can not be easily seen.

Why I Don't Lock My Car Almost Ever

The Sheriff's Office warns us to always lock our car, but I don't for a good reason. I have had my car broken into before and had thousands of dollars of stuff stolen. Along with all that stuff, the thieves did almost a thousand dollars in damage to my car locks and windows besides stealing all my stuff. They broke the locks trying to get in and then broke a window when they couldn't get in through the lock.

Now I just never store anything of value in the car at all. My radio only fits my specific model of car making it no use to take and there is nothing of value anywhere. Some cars are easier to break into and take, but my particular model is nearly impossible to steal without the key or just towing it away.

Prowlers Have Been in My Car 3 Times in Tri-Cities

I have had a prowler go through my car 3 times since I have lived in Tri-Cities using this strategy but they never took or broke anything. I could tell thieves were in my car because my seat was set way back and by the papers from my glovebox were strung all over. Otherwise, I might not have even known they were there. I also keep my driveway lit all the time where we park.

Even though it is unnerving that someone was inside my car, I prefer it to spending thousands to fix the damage they cause when there is nothing of value inside to lock up in the first place.

