Free Transit Rides are Offered in the Tri-Cities for Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day, Ben Franklin Transit is offering free rides across its entire system, including fixed-route buses, Dial-A-Ride paratransit, and Via CONNECT service.

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It is a simple idea with the goal of making transit easier to use for a day and giving people who might not normally use local transit a chance to see how easy it is to use year-round.

Tri-Cities Ben Franklin Transit Offering Free Earth Day Rides

There are some stipulations with the schedule on Earth Day, so pay attention.

On Earth Day, fixed-route buses and Dial-A-Ride will run regular weekday service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CONNECT service will operate from 5:45 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. to cover early morning and late-night connections.

The only exception is Dial-A-Ride eligibility, because riders still need to already qualify for that service to use it.

Otherwise, hop on and go.

Why Transit is Highlighting Earth Day

Transit officials point to research showing public transportation helps cut down on air pollution, reduces congestion, and improves overall mobility in growing communities. Fewer single-occupancy vehicles on the road means cleaner air and less traffic pressure during peak hours. Some people who always drive to work might try transit and see how easy it is for some.

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A strong transit system is not only about commuting, but it is also a key metric of how a region grows and functions.

A Tri-Cities System Built Over Four Decades

Ben Franklin Transit has been serving Benton and Franklin counties since 1982, when it launched its first service with just a handful of vehicles. Today, the system has grown into a network of more than 400 vehicles and nearly 800 bus stops, serving cities like Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.

What started small has turned into a major transportation backbone for the region.

Even if you don’t normally ride the bus, on this Earth Day, take a chance and try it out once without cost or commitment.

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