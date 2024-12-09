Beloved Kennewick Bakery to Close Doors After December 24th

The Tri-Cities is set to lose one of its most cherished local gems, Our Cookie House.

Kennewick’s Beloved Cookie Shop Announces Permanent Closure

Our Cookie House, renowned for its delicious, hand-crafted cookies, announced on social media that it will be permanently closing its Kennewick location on December 24, 2024. This marks the end of an era for a business that has become a staple in the local community, known for its mouth-watering cookies and exceptional customer service.

The company had already closed its Pasco location earlier this year. Still, the announcement has left many customers heartbroken. "Heartbreaking news," the business wrote on Facebook two days ago, revealing that their Kennewick shop would also be closing its doors for good. "Our last day will be December 24th, 2024. STOCK UP and show us love in our last weeks. We would be honored to see you all," the post read.

This news has sent waves of sadness through the community over the weekend, with many customers sharing their favorite memories and expressing their appreciation for the business. A long-time supporter of the shop shared an emotional message in the comments. “We have absolutely loved your cookies since the very beginning (a pick up in a local driveway before you had the storefront! Lol),” she wrote. “All my Meals on Wheels people have loved getting your cookies for all the holidays. You’re my go-to for any type of cookie gift. We love you guys so much and will happily continue purchasing in other ways if you decide to still sell them at pop-ups or something.”

Several others expressed sadness, commenting, “This is so sad to hear. For anyone wondering, they freeze very well!” Another loyal customer, reminisced fondly about her visits to the shop: “I love your little shop! The cookies are the best I have ever tasted (and I’ve tasted a lot), and your staff was always so kind and helpful. You will definitely be missed! It was always a stop for us after a Costco run.”

Despite the heartbreaking news, many customers are determined to make the most of the remaining weeks. With the shop’s last day rapidly approaching, fans of the bakery are rushing to stock up on their favorite cookies before it's too late.

Known for its creative menu, Our Cookie House was awarded “Best Bakery” and “Best Dessert” in the Tri-Cities for three consecutive years: 2022, 2023, and 2024. The shop’s cookie menu was both extensive and unique, offering flavors that catered to every taste. Standouts like the classic Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Roll, and Snickerdoodle were beloved by many, but the more adventurous offerings like the Cookie Butter and S’mores cookies also had a loyal following. My personal favorite is a special “only offered a few times a year” Peanut Butter & Jelly.

Other crowd-pleasers included the Chocolate Chip Nutella, which took the traditional chocolate chip cookie to new heights by stuffing it with creamy Nutella; the Triple Chocolate with Nutella-filled chocolate dough, and the irresistible Macadamia Nut cookies. For those with a sweet tooth, there was the indulgent Birthday Cookie, with a vanilla dough base, white chocolate chips, and party sprinkles, along with a frosted animal cookie on top.

Despite its closure, it’s clear that Our Cookie House will hold a special place in the hearts of the Tri-Cities community for years to come. The business has not yet revealed what’s next for the brand or if they will explore other sales avenues like pop-up events, but many customers hope the cookies will live on in some form.

For now, loyal fans have just a few more weeks to savor their favorite flavors and bid a fond farewell to one of Kennewick’s most beloved businesses. Our Cookie House, located at 8530 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick, will be open for business until December 24th, and customers are encouraged to visit and stock up on their favorite treats.