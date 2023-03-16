Guess Which Beloved Famous Actor is Visiting Seattle WA to Share New Novel

A very famous and beloved actor is visiting Seattle soon to share a new novel they just wrote. Do you know who I am talking about?

Born in California in 1956

This beloved actor was born in Concord, California in July of 1956. His mother's maiden name was "Fraga", coming from a Portuguese family and his father was English. They were the youngest of 3 kids and lived mostly with their mother after their parents divorced.

They went to both Chabot College in Hayward, California, and California State University, in Sacramento to study theater. He then joined an internship for the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, Ohio for 3 years learning all aspects of theater. He then dropped out of college to pursue theater full-time.

This Celebrity has Very Famous Ancestors

This celebrity is related to 2 different very famous people in history. One is maybe the most famous US President of all time, Abraham Lincon. He is a distant cousin to this celebrity according to Wikipedia.

This celebrity is also related to Fred Rogers, known as Mr. Rogers in the hit TV show Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. In fact, he even played the part of Mr Rogers, his actual relative, in a recent movie about his life. Can you guess who this celebrity is now?

Film Career in Hollywood

This beloved actor is the "fifth-highest all-time box office star in North America, with a total gross of over $4.9 billion at the North American box office, an average of $100.8 million per film."

They are also considered "Americas Dad" and his films have made $9.96 billion worldwide. They have won 2 Academy Awards and have been nominated a total of 6 times. You have to be able to guess who this is now, right?

New Book to be Released

This celebrity is coming to Seattle Washington to speak about a new novel they just published. The novel is "about the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film...and the humble comic books that inspired it" according to the summary on Amazon.

The book also includes 3 superhero comics created by the actor that tie into the story. It is described as "Funny, touching, and wonderfully thought-provoking, while also capturing the changes in America and American culture since World War II."

Tom Hanks is Coming to Seattle in May

If you couldn't guess, the beloved famous actor is non-other than Tom Hanks. He will be coming to Seattle on May 17th at Benaroya Hall to host a conversation about his new novel called "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece."

Tickets for the event range from $11-$111, and you can buy them at the Seattle Arts & Lectures main website by clicking here. If you want to buy a copy of his novel before the event, you can now on Amazon for $27 for the hardcover.

