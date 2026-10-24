Bellingham Police Catch Stolen Kia Driver with Grappler Tool Like Batman

A stolen Kia driver found out the hard way that outrunning police isn't always an option.

On October 19, Washington State Patrol and Bellingham Police teamed up to stop a reckless driver, using a device that brought the chase to an end.

The best part? The driver eventually realized there was nowhere left to go and surrendered.

A Reckless Chase Through Bellingham

Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol reported that officers were pursuing a stolen Kia after the driver fled recklessly through Bellingham.

Video released by WSP shows a patrol vehicle following the Kia as the pursuit moves across a bridge. The situation could have become dangerous quickly, especially with a driver apparently willing to take risks to get away.

But officers had another tool ready to bring the chase to an end.

The Grappler Police Bumper Gets Its First Use

Bellingham Police used the Grappler Police Bumper for the first time during the incident, successfully stopping the stolen Kia.

The device uses a net-and-cable system mounted to the front of a patrol vehicle to catch a fleeing car's rear wheel area and help bring it to a controlled stop.

In the video, the patrol vehicle deploys the Grappler, and the cable tightens, kicking up a cloud of dust as the driver tries to pull away.

The Kia ends up facing into a ditch with its tires spinning because the Grappler is keeping it from escaping.

Driver Gives Up and Is Arrested

Once the Kia was stopped, the driver appeared to recognize the chase was over.

The video shows the suspect getting out of the car with hands raised before officers take him into custody and place him in a patrol vehicle.

WSP reported the driver was arrested on multiple charges.

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