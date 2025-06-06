Bellevue Police Launch “100 Safe Days of Summer” with DUI Arrests Spiking from 2024

Summer is basically here, and Washington State local police departments are now focusing on road safety.

The Bellevue Police Department has officially launched its fourth annual “100 Safe Days of Summer” campaign this weekend, after a 21% rise in DUI incidents compared to the same time last year.

DUI Numbers Climb in 2025

According to the latest police data, Bellevue has recorded 122 DUI-related incidents so far this year, and that is up from 101 at this point last year. That big increase is causing law enforcement to act and double down on efforts on impaired and distracted driving.

This is part of a broader plan known as the King County Target Zero Task Force. It brings together law enforcement, government agencies, schools, and community groups with one big goal of zero traffic-related deaths and serious injuries. It also supports Bellevue’s Vision Zero strategy, which hopes to eliminate serious road collisions completely by 2030.

High-Visibility Enforcement and Community Education

Bellevue Police are partnering with Washington State Patrol to bring the Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU) into high-traffic areas. One hotspot is the intersection of Bellevue Way NE and NE 8th Street, where officers will be holding on-the-spot DUI processing and testing.

Education and prevention are also key components of the Safe System approach that the city is embracing. Officers are trying to educate people that DUI arrests are entirely preventable with only a little planning and smart choices.

Consider the many safe alternatives before getting behind the wheel while impaired. There are lots of choices from a rideshare app, public transit, having a designated driver, or just calling a friend.