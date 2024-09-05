Bellevue Arts Museum Closes After Nearly 50 Years of Service

The Northwest arts community is mourning after the sudden closing of an iconic arts museum.

Bellevue Arts Museum Closes Doors Amid Financial Struggles

The Bellevue Arts Museum (BAM) ceased operations yesterday Wednesday, September 4, 2024, marking the end of an era for a key cultural institution in the Eastside community. Established nearly 50 years ago, BAM has been a cornerstone for arts and education, known for its exhibitions, cross-cultural programming, and the popular Bellevue Arts Fair.

Despite efforts to overcome financial challenges, BAM has faced persistent issues due to revenue losses, decreased attendance, and a decline in donations since the end of the pandemic. The museum's executive director, Kate Casprowiak Scher, expressed deep regret over the closure, highlighting the institution’s struggle with an unsustainable financial model. “The financial model in the new building has never been sustainable and it has relied too heavily on 'one-time' big donors,” Scher stated. “We are caught in a cycle of financial instability that prevents us from reaching our potential.”

BAM's struggles were exacerbated by rising operational costs and a drop in visitor numbers post-pandemic. Although the museum raised over $350,000 through the SAVE BAM campaign earlier this year, the support did not sufficiently engage the largest stakeholders needed to secure the museum's future.

Board President Jay Pathy praised Scher’s leadership during these challenging times, noting her tireless efforts to increase fundraising and advocate for the museum's importance. “Kate has been a remarkable leader,” Pathy said. “Her dedication and creativity in the face of adversity have been nothing short of extraordinary.” The museum will continue to manage the Bellevue Arts Fair in 2025, despite the closure of its regular programs and exhibitions. The BAM team will remain in place for a transitional period to support reorganization efforts and to handle private events.

There is Still Hope for BAM to Re-Open

The closure of BAM will leave a significant void for many in the community who have relied on the museum for educational and cultural enrichment. “The impact of our closure will be felt deeply by those who have come to rely on the museum as a place of learning, inspiration, and connection,” Pathy noted.

In a bid to protect the museum’s assets and seek potential reinvention, BAM has filed for Receivership. This step represents an opportunity for restructuring and partnership as BAM seeks a new path forward. “We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported BAM over the years,” Pathy added. “Your belief in the power of art and culture has been our greatest strength, and we hope that, in time, we may find a way to bring that spirit back to life in a new and sustainable form.” Read the full press release about the closing at Bellevuearts.org.

