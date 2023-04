Celebrate ‘Beer Day’ at One of These Amazing Tri-Cities Breweries

It's National Beeeeeeerrrr Day in Tri-Cities! Doh!

National Beer Day Tri-Cities, Washington - 4/7/2023

Yes, April 7th is 'National Beer Day' and why not celebrate with one of your favorite beers at one of our amazing Tri-Cities local breweries? Find one near you with our big list below and celebrate because it only happens once a year! Right?

Tri-Cities Local Breweries

Below is a long list of local Tri-Cities breweries just in case you don't have a favorite! Enjoy your favorite beer and buy one for a friend on National Beer Day!

Moonshot Brewing

4.9 Google rating with (78) reviews· Brewery

Kennewick, WA

Curbside pickup

Sage Brewing Company, Taproom At Hansen Park

4.7 Google rating with (23) reviews · Brewery

Kennewick, WA · In Hansen Park Plaza

Dine-in, Curbside pickup, No delivery

Rattlesnake Mountain Brewing Co

4.1 Google rating with (465) reviews· $$ · Brewery

Richland, WA

Chill bar/brewery for burgers & more

Bombing Range Brewing Company

4.8 Google rating with (302) reviews· Brewery

Richland, WA

Takeout, No delivery

Iconic Brewing

4.5 Google rating with (37) reviews· Brewery

Richland, WA

No delivery

Copper Top Tap House

4.7 Google rating with (308) reviews· $$ · Bar

Kennewick, WA

Dine-in, Takeout, No delivery

White Bluffs Brewing LLC

4.6 Google rating with (134) reviews · Brewery

Richland, WA

House-brewed beer & a menu of pub grub

Ice Harbor Brewery at the Marina

4.3 Google rating with (328) reviews · $$ · Brewery

Kennewick, WA · In the Port of Kennewick

Big alehouse with pub fare & water views

Sage Brewing Company

4.6 Google rating with (70) reviews· Brewery

Pasco, WA

No delivery

Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery

4.4 Google rating with (984) reviews· $$ · Brewpub

Richland, WA "One of my favorite breweries in WA state!"

Paper Street Brewing Company

4.2 Google rating with (134) reviews · $ · Brewpub

Pasco, WA

Dine-in, Takeout, No delivery

Moonshot Brewing Pub at the Park

4.8 Google rating with (12) reviews · Restaurant

Richland, WA

Dine-in, Takeout, No delivery

Tri City Taps

4.5 Google rating with (58) reviews · Beer hall

Pasco, WA

Dine-in, Takeout, No delivery

Lazy River Taphouse

4.8 Google rating with (112) reviews · Bar

West Richland, WA "Live music,

Featured breweries and game nights

Tap & Barrel

4.3 Google rating with (332) reviews · $$ · Bar

Richland, WA · In Tuscan Park Plaza

"... kegs from breweries that are always sold out months in advance."

The Underground Taphouse

5.0 Google rating with (6) reviews · Bar

Pasco, WA

Recently opened

The Medusa

4.6 Google rating with (297) reviews· $$ · Bar

Pasco, WA · In Sandifur Plaza

Dine-in, Takeout, No delivery

D's Wicked Cider House

4.4 Google rating with (408) reviews· $$ · Grill

9312 W 10th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

Dine-in, Takeout, No delivery

Flight Tap & Table

4.1 Google rating with (306) reviews · Bar

502 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352

One more thing...make sure you get a designated driver, and watch the Simpson's Movie when you get home.