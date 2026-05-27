Bechtel Invests $25,000 in the Tri-Cities Community Through United Way

This week, Bechtel committed a $25,000 Cornerstone gift to United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties.

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That is a meaningful investment that deserves recognition. This is where the story gets interesting for anyone who has ever wondered how nonprofit organizations actually function day-to-day.

This is What a Cornerstone Gift Actually Does

Cornerstone gifts like this one from Bechtel go directly toward United Way's operational costs, infrastructure that keeps the whole machine running.

When administrative costs are covered by dedicated supporters like Bechtel, more of every donated dollar flows directly into the community programs themselves, early childhood learning, student success initiatives, and essential services for families facing hardship.

Jade Elliott, Communications and Special Projects Director at United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties, put it simply in a recent press release, “This Cornerstone gift allows us to continue our work in the community of bettering the lives of local kids.”

Why Bechtel's Commitment Matters to the Tri-Cities

Bechtel is not a newcomer to community investment in the Tri-Cities. Obviously, their Cornerstone partnership shows a belief that strong communities are built through collaboration and sustained support.

The Tri-Cities region is fortunate to have corporate partners who understand that.

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