Redmond Police Answer Why “Determined Beaver” Crossed Avondale Road

It’s not every night officers get called out for a suspect with a flat tail and a very specific destination in mind.

Around 10:15 p.m. on February 25, the Redmond Police Department got reports of a “determined beaver” attempting to cross Avondale Road NE near NE 95th Street, with absolutely no regard for traffic patterns or public safety.

Determined Beaver Causes Headache for Redmond Police

Police said the beaver ignored verbal commands and showed little interest in crosswalks, signals, or basic roadway etiquette. Officers tried multiple times to redirect him safely, but he kept pushing forward.

After what the department framed as patient negotiations, officers successfully coaxed the beaver across the road and into a nearby wooded area. The operation ended without injury, citation, or custody.

There was one brief moment of resistance.

Police Try Negotiations, but Attempt Ends with Tail Slap

During the encounter, the beaver reportedly slapped an officer’s hand with his tail. No injuries were reported, and the suspect, who police note does not possess ID or a driver’s license, was released at the scene.

Body camera footage and additional cell phone video captured the unusual call.

