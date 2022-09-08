Batman Day Is Next Week, Does WA Icon Have His Statue Yet?

For many people in Washington State, there is only one person we think of when someone mentions the name Batman. There has been a movement for years to erect a statue in his honor for years, but is it really happening?

Adam West was the first batman for me when I was a kid in the 1970's and early 1980's. Yes, they were reruns but they still had a large impact in my childhood. Everyone knows that Washington State, especially Walla Walla, has a special relationship with this worldwide icon. Adam West was born in Walla Walla in 1928 and went back home often to visit family and friends. Next week there are two different holidays celebrating the actor and the icon. National Batman Day is September 17th, and Walla Walla celebrates Adam West Day on September 18th which was his birthday.

A campaign to create a statue honoring Adam West was started years ago. Back in September of 2021 a GoFundMe was started with a goal of $50,000 to pay for a statue. Donations were strong at first but have since slowed down, only collecting just over $9,000 at last count according to reports. Jonathan Grant, the person organizing the fund, will not give up even though donations have slowed to a halt. Grant says in an interview “Every day, every minute, every hour, we’re going to continue this goal until it gets done,” and continued “It’s going to be a task, it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m not going to give up.”

Organizers have already secured the location for the statue at " Menlo Park just off Alvarado Terrace near downtown Walla Walla" according to news reports. The statue will be in the likeness of the actor, not as the iconic superhero Batman. Grant says it's because “Adam was a lot more than Batman in his 50-plus years of the big screen and radio and theater" to the people of Walla Walla.

Organizers say donations have slowed greatly during the pandemic. He explains "It didn’t seem like the time to reach out asking for money and ask for funds while people are losing work and businesses are shutting down." Now things have changed and there is another push to get the statue paid for and finished.

If you loved Adam West as Batman, take a minute of your day and make a small donation to this cause so this dream can become a reality. CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

