Driver in Scary Morning Rollover Crash on E Badger Road Gets Lucky

Even though deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple collisions within the last 24 hours, this one scene on E Badger Road stood out.

Get our free mobile app

The crash was reported around 4:40 a.m., during early morning hours when it is still dark, and road conditions are dangerous. Deputies reported that the vehicle lost control on the slick roads and rolled. Based on the photo, it is hard to believe anyone walked away, but they did.

Car Torn Apart After a Morning Crash Outside of Kennewick

The hatchback involved is barely recognizable. The entire front end is gone, not just crumpled, but missing. The frame and one front wheel are visible where the engine compartment used to be. Both front fenders are gone. The windshield is missing. What’s left looks more like a shell than a car in the front. I think some of the engine is still left, but honestly, it's hard to tell.

It’s the kind of wreckage you drive past and assume the worst.

Instead, deputies said the driver had “miraculously” walked away with no visible injuries.

Tempting to Speed on Vacant Rural Roads, but Dangerous

This crash also happened during inclement weather, which has been a factor in several recent collisions across the region. Early mornings can bring wet, slick pavement, fog, freezing temperatures, or a combination of all three.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies are reminding drivers to slow down as conditions change. Even roads you travel every day can surprise you when moisture and cold temperatures mix.

Remember, vehicles can be replaced. People can’t.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy