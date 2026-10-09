The Future of Fusion Energy & New Reactors to be Built in the Tri-Cities

Avalanche Energy Designs and the Tri-City Development Council announced Thursday that they are moving forward with plans for Avalanche’s first global advanced manufacturing facility for its modular fusion energy machines.

And this isn't just another manufacturing building.

The company envisions eventually producing hundreds of fusion machines every year, creating hundreds of long-term jobs and generating billions of dollars in economic activity as production grows.

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This region has built its identity around nuclear science and energy, but this could be a very big deal.

Announcement Covers Both Research and Manufacturing

Avalanche already operates FusionWERX in Richland, a research and development facility focused on fusion technology, advanced materials, and neutron irradiation services.

That existing relationship showed Avalanche that the Tri-Cities has the people, infrastructure, and technical expertise needed to take the next step.

Now the goal is to connect that research operation with a large-scale manufacturing facility.

The proposed facility would be located near FusionWERX, creating something pretty unique.

It would be a place where fusion technology could be researched, developed, built, and eventually shipped around the world.

Avalanche says its modular fusion machines are being designed for applications ranging from 100 kilowatts to 5 megawatts.

Hundreds of Jobs Could Follow

The potential economic impact is the biggest part local residents will be watching.

Avalanche expects the facility to create hundreds of long-term skilled and unskilled jobs as it grows.

It means opportunities for engineers and scientists, but also technicians, fabricators, manufacturing workers, radiation-safety professionals, and other support positions.

All those jobs could have a ripple effect throughout the local economy.

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Why Avalanche Chose the Tri-Cities

The company considered locations across the country before deciding to advance the Tri-Cities as its manufacturing site.

Local officials say the region's nuclear history was a major advantage, along with the workforce and existing infrastructure.

There's also Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Washington State University Tri-Cities, existing nuclear and clean-energy expertise, and transportation connections through rail, highways, and the Columbia River.

There is still plenty of work to do.

TRIDEC and Avalanche will now work on site selection, permitting, infrastructure, supply chains, and workforce development.

These are the first important steps toward something that could put the Tri-Cities on the map in a very different way.

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