Australian “Karen” Dining Experience Coming to Washington This Summer

Great food and really bad service are what have made Karen's Diner so famous and popular around the world, and now it is coming to Washington State!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What is Karen's Diner?

Karen's Diner is a chain of restaurants started in Australia that has amazing American 50's diner food combined with really bad "Karen" service.

Their website says "at Karen's (Diner), you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."

There are 20 locations worldwide of "Karen" restaurants in New Zealand, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Now Karen's Diner is coming to Washington State this summer!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Food at Karen's Diner

Karen's Diner serves American diner food 50's style but without breakfast options so don't ask or you'll get an earfull.

They have multiple burgers, all themed with funny "Karen" names like Karen's Got Real Beef, with slow-cooked BBQ beef brisket, bacon, caramelized onions, coleslaw, and honey BBQ sauce.

Other popular and fun items on the menu include The Basic Karen, The Fiery Karen, and the I 'Want to See the Manager' Karen.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Service at Karen's Diner

The Food is great at Karen's Diner, but the service is what really makes them famous.

They warn "if you've got a mate who's a bit up their own ass, you now know where to find us! Maybe it's even to break the first date ice, or give your partner a roasting for not messaging back quickly enough."

Even though it may seem like there are no rules because of the playful banter of the staff, there are some important ones. Here are the basics so you don't get banned for breaking them.

-No racist, sexist, homophobic or ableist comments or slurs will be tolerated​ -No body shaming. -No sexual harassment. -Any damage or vandalism of the venue will lead to instant removal from the venue. (Charges may also apply) -Keep your food and drink on your tables, don't throw them, it's not fun.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Where and When Karen's Diner Coming to Washington State

Karen's Diner, not only has 20 locations worldwide, but they also have a world tour to visit cities that are not lucky enough to have a Karen's Diner of their own.

This summer Karen's Diner is coming to Bellevue in early June, but only for a short time. The Karen's Diner Tour will be open at KHUSHI in Bellevue from June 2 to June 4, 2023.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The tour menu offers "Beef Burger / Chicken Burger / Veggie (Vegan) Burger" and all burgers come with fries and soda.

Kids are allowed before 6 pm, just warn them about the colorful waitstaff before coming so they aren't shocked. After 6 pm, only people 16 and older can enter because they go "Full Karen".

It sounds like you need to make reservations after 6 pm if you want the full brutal service Karen's Diner is famous for.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Karen's Diner Tour in Bellevue Washington Full Address

Have fun, and behave your selves! Maybe we can get a Karen's Diner of our own someday! The full address for this 2-day event is KHUSHI, 595 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, Seattle, Washington, United States, 98004.

You can get your tickets now for $47 per person which does include the food price, by clicking on their website. You can find out more about Karen's Diner on their official website at Be More Karen. If you want to see EXACTLY what the famous service is all about, watch the YouTube video review below from one of their locations in the UK. Be warned, lots and lots of bleeped swear words in the video.