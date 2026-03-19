Abandoned to Adopted. Dog Found Tied to Pole Gets a Second Chance

Sometimes a story takes a turn you don’t expect, in the best way possible.

A young German Shepard went from being abandoned and tied to a pole in the rain to finding a forever home.

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According to the Auburn, Washington Police Department, the dog, now named Zeus, was discovered tied to a fence post, where he had been left for more than 24 hours. Cold, wet, and alone, he was left there to die by his previous owners.

Lucky Dog Rescued at the Right Time

Officer McNabb with the Auburn Police Department responded to the call, and it quickly became more than just another shift. After finding Zeus tied up in the rain, he put him in his patrol car, warmed him up, and gave him some food and water.

This is where the story flips in the best way. Zeus got the help he needed, but was still without a home after being abandoned by his previous owner. Then, Officer McNabb made the decision to adopt him. The same officer who rescued Zeus is now giving him a permanent “fir”-ever home.

What started as a tough situation turned into something special for both Zeus and his new owner.

This Story Reminds Me That Small Moments Matter

It’s easy to focus on the difficult stories, but this one out of Auburn is a reminder that there are still plenty of good moments happening every day.

I hope this one brought a smile to your face.

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