Washington’s Iconic Road to Artist Point Finally Reopens Today

One of Washington’s most iconic mountain drives is reopening today.

Get our free mobile app

After being closed since October for the winter season, the final stretch of SR-542, known as the Road to Artist Point, will reopen at 8 a.m. today (Friday, June 27), according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT North).

https://x.com/RandySmall/status/1937975713686294656

The Countdown to Reopening Has Been Long

WSDOT crews have completed their final drive-through of the road to make sure it’s ready for summer travelers. After months of snow removal, safety inspections, and weather delays, they say it is now good to go. And yes, the views were worth the wait.

Artist Point sits at an elevation of 4,250 feet and offers a sweeping 360-degree view of Mount Baker, Mount Shuksan, and the North Cascades. It’s one of the most photographed and beloved alpine destinations in the state for good reason.

https://x.com/Stefania_druga/status/1353216621448318983

The Road to Artist Point Closes Each Year

Every fall, the last 2.7 miles of Mount Baker Highway (beyond milepost 54) are closed to traffic because of heavy snow, steep slopes, and sharp turns that make it unsafe to travel during winter. The seasonal closure usually occurs between mid-October and early November and lasts until summer.

Get our free mobile app

WSDOT crews continue maintaining the highway up to Heather Meadows, but Artist Point itself becomes accessible only to backcountry adventurers on skis or snowshoes.

This weekend is shaping up to be the perfect time to plan a Washington State mountain getaway, but keep these few things in mind.

Services are limited at Artist Point with no trash, no running water, and no restrooms.

Bring everything you need, and pack it all out.

Check current road and weather conditions at the WSDOT Mount Baker Highway page or by following @wsdot_north on social media.

Permits may be required for some activities, so stop by the Glacier Public Service Center for updates before hitting the trail.

https://x.com/wsdot_north/status/1937979493559505383

Read More: Seattle Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate the 4th of July

Read More: Driving Anywhere in Washington Is Getting More Expensive July 1st