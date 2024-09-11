Arrested: DUI Driver Loses 2 Tires and Rim in Renton Chase

A high-speed chase near Auburn took a dramatic turn this morning when the fleeing vehicle lost two tires and a rim.

Driver Arrested After Tire Blowouts During DUI Pursuit in Auburn

A dramatic chase on I-18 near Auburn ended with an arrest after a woman’s vehicle lost both its tires trying to get away from police. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Detective Rick Johnson shared the details in a social media post earlier today, highlighting the crazy situation and the driver’s suspected impairment.

According to Trooper Johnson’s post on X, the incident began this morning when a WSP detective attempted to pull over an adult female driver traveling eastbound on I-18. The driver, however, did not comply with the stop request and continued to drive, hitting enough objects to cause major damage to the front wheels. The chase unfolded as the vehicle made its way toward State Route 516.

The pursuit turned hazardous when both of the vehicle’s tires came off, leaving the car with only its rims. Two images posted alongside the update vividly illustrate the damage. One showed the vehicle missing a tire and another revealed the entire rim missing. Despite the severe loss of vehicle components, the driver continued to operate the vehicle until it finally came to a stop.

The driver was allegedly found to be barely coherent. The responding officers arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI). The WSP will continue its investigation into the case, and the driver faces charges related to DUI and failing to stop for law enforcement.

