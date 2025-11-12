Washington Army Vehicle Rolls into I-90 Median, but No Injuries Reported

Last night on I-90 (Monday), an Army vehicle rolled over into the median and ended up on its top after losing control.

Get our free mobile app

A Rough Ride but a Safe Outcome for Army Personnel

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol reported the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near milepost 24 on I-90 last night. The Army vehicle appeared to be towing a trailer loaded with wooden fencing or pallets, and somehow lost control and flipped into the median. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt in what could have been a much more serious situation.

The attached photo from the Washington State Patrol shows the overturned vehicle in the dark, headlights and emergency lights illuminating the background trees. Even in the rollover, the trailer’s cargo stayed intact and neatly strapped together, instead of scattering debris across the highway. That likely helped keep things safer for other drivers passing through just after.

WSDOT Cleanup and Recovery

Tow trucks were called in to recover the Humvee and trailer from the median, and traffic was temporarily slowed while crews worked in the dark. Accidents like this are a reminder that anyone can lose control if road conditions or weight shifts change unexpectedly.

Get our free mobile app

If you’re hauling a trailer, take it slow, especially in the dark or when the roads are slick. A few extra minutes of caution can keep everyone upright, on the road, and uninjured.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy