Are You Making This Deadly Mistake Around Washington Snowplows?

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has been seeing dangerous behavior around snow plows and is trying to get the message out to stop it.

X @WSDOT_East X @WSDOT_East loading...

Avoid This Dangerous Driving Mistake on Washington Winter Roads

WSDOT East recently shared an important reminder for winter drivers to NOT drive in between two working plows. It might seem harmless, but this can put you, other drivers, and the plow crews in grave danger of a serious crash.

When snowplows are clearing roads, they can weigh up to 58,000 pounds each. Two large plows, one in the front and a smaller wing plow on the right side, push a lot of snow at high speeds which can be hazardous if you get too close or when driving between two plows that are working together.

Plows often have blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see vehicles too close to them. When you drive between plows or try to pass them, you risk colliding with the plows themselves or being hit by debris and snow flying off the plow blades. Driving through that debris can create a whiteout effect which can damage your windshield or cause you to lose control.

X @WSDOT_East X @WSDOT_East loading...

Passing a plow may be legal, but doing so on the right side where the wing plow is located is especially dangerous. The wing plow is often hidden by the snow, making it difficult for drivers to see. You could easily collide with the wing plow or force your car off the road if you pass on the right. If you have to pass, do it on the left and only when you have safe space like an extra lane.

The key to driving safely around snowplows is patience. It’s better to drive behind them at a safe distance, maintaining at least a 4-second following distance to allow enough time to react if needed. Remember that plow drivers are often working long hours in difficult conditions and can make sudden maneuvers to clear the road properly. To help you remember, WSDOT made a stop-motion video with all the important info you need to know.

WSDOT offers several more winter driving tips to make your journey safer. Always adjust your speed for road conditions and drive well below the posted speed limit. Maintain a safe following distance of 4 seconds or more in icy or snowy conditions. Give emergency vehicles plenty of space to work and check road conditions to stay informed of any potential hazards on your route.