Are Lollipops Really Illegal In Tri-Cities Washington?

If you do a regular google search about the strange laws in Washington State, there is one law I notice that can't be true can it? I can find about 100 articles that claim "lollipops are illegal in Washington State", but are they really?

For instance, one of the first articles to come up is this one from onlyinyourstate.com. Under Washington it says, and I quote "Lollipops are banned." There are many more like this one here or this one from a Law office, just click the links. The funny thing is that I could not find the actual law, nor do they quote were they found it. I challenge anyone to do so.

You can accept my challenge and prove me wrong by going through the Washington State laws yourself by clicking here. Until that day happens make sure everyone knows that all forms of lollipops are free to be bought and eaten by the people of Tri-Cities and all of Washington State! Let's eat that rumor away for good!

