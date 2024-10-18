Another “Dummy & Dumber” Caught and Fined in WA HOV Lane

I will say this dummy is at least more convincing than the others.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

HOV Lane Dummy Passengers Don't Count - The Washington State Patrol

In a lighthearted but serious reminder about HOV lane regulations, today the Washington State Patrol (WSP) shared a striking image of a mannequin dressed to resemble a human passenger. Trooper Rick Johnson posted the photo on social media, captioning it, "#DidNotLookReal," alongside the message that a mannequin does not qualify as a passenger in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane. The driver was caught on southbound I-5 near 145th Street with the mannequin styled with a long dark brown wig and a bright red scarf, making it look almost lifelike. Trooper Johnson said it did not look real, but I think it is the most convincing one I have seen yet.

The WSP's post highlights an ongoing and constant issue with HOV lane violations in Washington State. Last September, the patrol issued over 1,600 tickets for HOV violations during targeted enforcement operations in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. Since then, HOV violation numbers have always been one of the highest ticketed infractions, as they are reported monthly by the WSP. Many drivers appear to be unaware that using a dummy or mannequin as a passenger not only fails to meet HOV lane requirements but also significantly increases the penalty for each infraction.

Caught with Dummy in HOV Lane: How Much is the Fine?

Under current state law, the fine for a first HOV violation is $186. However, if a doll or dummy is placed in the vehicle's passenger seat, an additional fine of $200 is automatically added, bringing the total to $386 for that first offense. For repeat offenders within a two-year period, the penalty escalates to $336, plus the $200 dummy fee, making the total potential fine a staggering $536 for each offense.

The WSP hopes these social media posts can educate the public about the importance of abiding by HOV lane regulations, which are designed to reduce traffic congestion by promoting carpooling. Don't be an HOV dummy, and put a dummy in your passenger seat unless that dummy is “really” a human.