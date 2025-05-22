Another Driver Caught Over 100 MPH! Are Washington Speed Laws Working?

There have been a lot of 100 mph drivers caught in Washington State recently, but some received stiffer penalties than others. Why?

Washington drivers seem to be pushing the pedal to the metal lately. Over the past couple of weeks, several cases of extreme speeding have been shared by the Washington State Patrol, but the consequences seem to vary from instance to instance.

101 MPH to School? Troopers Say “Slow Down”

This morning (May 22, 2025), Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax posted about catching a driver going 101 mph near Trigger on SR-3. The excuse the driver gave was that they were late for school.

That excuse might earn some sympathy on TV, but on the highway, my guess is it doesn't work so well. Weatherwax had a simple reminder saying, “Let’s make safe choices going into Memorial Day weekend.” You see, the Washington State Patrol has had a recent problem with 100 mph+ speeders.

116 MPH and Just a Ticket?

Last weekend, WSP Trooper Rick Johnson stopped a driver going 116 mph in a 70 mph zone. Quick math, that is 46 miles over the limit and well beyond what most people would consider normal speeding.

The driver received a $432 ticket and was allowed to drive away. Social media lit up with reactions to the post. One commenter summed it up best: “116 and they get to drive off? Isn’t that reckless driving?”

In Washington, reckless driving (RCW 46.61.500) is defined as driving “with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.” But troopers don’t go strictly by speed alone. They consider:

Was the traffic light or heavy?

Was the driver swerving or racing?

Any prior history?

Troopers use their judgment to decide if a case warrants a ticket or a criminal charge. Still, for many, 116 mph seems like it should be enough to cross that line.

Two Arrested for Racing, Same Day, Different Outcome

Just hours before that 116-mph speeder got off with a fine, two other drivers were arrested on SR-167 for racing at 99 mph, weaving through traffic, and clearly endangering others. Instead of a citation, they ended up in handcuffs and behind bars. The difference? Reckless behavior, not just reckless speed.

Tesla at 128 MPH: “Fast” Turns Criminal Fast

There was another story from earlier this month on May 9th, Trooper Johnson shared a case where a Tesla Model 3 was clocked going 128 mph in a 45 mph zone in South Seattle. This wasn’t a ticket situation. The driver was arrested and booked.

At speeds nearly triple the limit, there’s no room for discretion and is highly criminal. That driver faces serious penalties, including:

Up to 364 days in jail

$5,000 fine

30-day license suspension

SR-22 insurance for 3 years

Are Washington State Traffic Laws Enough?

So that is the big question. Are our current speeding laws strong enough to deter reckless driving? Some drivers face jail time, but others drive away with a fine. If someone flying at 116 mph doesn’t face criminal charges, what message does that send?

Troopers do need flexibility. Every situation is different, but when extreme speeds don’t result in stronger penalties, it raises a concern: Are we doing enough to keep Washington State roads safe?