Is This the Most Annoying & Difficult Road in Washington State?

2 Big Reasons Why This is Washington States Most Annoying Road

I can think of at least 2 big reasons why this has to be the most annoying and difficult road in our entire state of Washington.

This city in Washington State has I think the most annoying and difficult road I have ever seen. If you ever found yourself trying to either find a specific address or maybe even just driving down this road, you might think you were trapped in the Twilight Zone. Every city has its areas with weird roads but not at strange as this. Let me explain.

1- The Most Broken Road in Washington State

This road in Washington State is very difficult to find specific addresses because the road is broken in many places. Most roads in cities you can drive along for miles, but his road is not designed that way. Some spots on this road are only 100 feet long before a dead end or another street starts.

One example of this, the 3400 block on this street is only 100 feet long and nearly impossible to find. To get there from anywhere else on this road, you have to weave around for miles on other roads even though it is only a few hundred feet away.

The 2155 block on this street is also designed the same way and is very difficult to get to. Trying to drive down this street continuously will end up with your car in the woods. As a matter of fact, this street has 7 breaks like this in only a few miles. Uber drivers or food delivery drivers must go nuts trying to find their way around.

2- This Road is Stop Sign Heaven

This road does have a few continuous miles but they are also home to more stop signs than you have seen in your life. Not only is the road through this area steep, but a stop sign is installed on every short block. It is like dealing with stop-and-go traffic but without all the traffic.

Where is The Most Annoying and Difficult Road in Washington State?

If you are from Bellingham, Washington then you might already know which road I am talking about. It stretches from the shores of Bellingham Bay near the Taylor Dock up to 19th Street before encountering the first of 7 breaks in the road I was talking about before. Now that you know the city can you guess the street name?

It is Taylor Avenue! Hopefully, you can live your whole life without having to drive down or through it.