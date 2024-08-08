Announcement: The Name of the Washington State Ferry Baby Is…

We now know the name of the baby born on a Washington State Ferry recently!

Baby Born Aboard Washington State Ferry to Anacortes

In a breathtaking event that will be remembered for years to come, a baby boy was born aboard the Washington State Ferry Samish on August 6, 2024, as it navigated from Lopez Island to Anacortes. The birth occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. and added a new twist to the routine journey of the ferry.

The mother, Candice, and father, Justin, were traveling with their five-year-old daughter when Candice went into labor unexpectedly. As the Samish prepared to depart from Lopez Island, the crew and passengers quickly realized they had a problem on their hands. Responding with remarkable efficiency and calm, the ferry staff and travelers collaborated to create a makeshift delivery room in one of the ferry’s cabins.

The crew's quick thinking and the support from fellow passengers ensured that everything went as smoothly as possible under the circumstances. Once the baby boy was safely delivered, emergency medical services (EMS) were contacted and met the ferry upon its arrival in Anacortes. Both the new baby and his mother were reported to be in good health.

Born on a Washington Ferry: The Baby's Name is...

Now we know the baby has been named...Arlo!. He weighed in at 7 pounds 1 ounce and is reported to be doing great with his parents and his older sister. The Washington State Ferries social media channels shared updates on the heartwarming event, highlighting the cooperative spirit of the ferry’s crew and passengers during the unexpected birth. The ferry service extended their congratulations and well wishes to the family, celebrating the new addition to their lives and acknowledging the remarkable teamwork that contributed to making the delivery successful.

This unusual event has brought a touch of excitement and joy to the Washington State Ferries community and will be remembered fondly as a unique chapter in the ferry service’s history.