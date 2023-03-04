These 12 Animals are Illegal in Washington Cuz They Can Kill You

12 Dangerous Animals Illegal in Washington State

Some animals are illegal because they can harm the environment, or because they can give you rabies, but these 12 are illegal because they can kill you!

Illegal for Good Reason

No, not you my lamb. RCW 16.30, also known as the Washington State law for Dangerous Wild Animals lists categories of animals that are illegal because they are dangerous for multiple reasons.

These animals can hunt you, eat you, poison you, infect you with diseases, or just plain trample you to death. Some extra animals I am not including in the list of 12 are rhinoceroses, hyenas, elephants, and sea snakes.

There are many listed in the law, but these 12 are the most likely to be wanted for pets that can kill you!

Dangerous Animal Washington State Restrictions

In Washington State, you can not "own, possess, keep, harbor, bring into the state, or have custody or control of a potentially dangerous wild animal."

You can also not breed, transport, or display any of the animals listed under the law.

If you are found in violation of the Dangerous Animal Law, you are "liable for a civil penalty of not less than two hundred dollars and not more than two thousand dollars for each animal with respect to which there is a violation and for each day the violation continues."

12 Dangerous Illegal Animals in Washington State

Most of the animals on this list can and will eat you, while some are pretty cute. All are dangerous and can kill you one way or another being on the Washington State Dangerous Animal Law list.

1-Lions

2-Tigers

3-Cougars

4-Wolves

5-Bears

6-Monkeys & Primates

7-Marmosets

8-Lemurs

9-Cobras

10-Rattlesnakes

11-Crocodiles

12-Alligators

