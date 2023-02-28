Katie Lane, a Washington State University zoology student, received an email that absolutely terrified her. It was her school telling her she had an outstanding balance of $0.01 and if she didn't pay it, she could risk not getting her diploma. So she took to TikTok and started Tik-talkin'.

Her video went viral, with over 100,000 likes on TikTok which resulted in a national story. Katie says that if she were to pay her balance online, an additional $3 charge would be made. No decent person would do that, so Katie reached out to her administration.

The university responded to multiple news outlets, saying that this was an error, adding "no diplomas would be withheld for an unpaid 1-cent balance as a matter of university policy." A balance of $5 or more, however, would pose a problem for would-be graduates.

I'm not sure if Katie reached out to the school before or after the video, but it's nice to see the school own up to its mistake, which has affected other students.

I wonder if one-cent counts for student loan forgiveness. Speaking of which, Katie jokingly suggested she could take on a payment plan.