All Washington Wendy’s Offering $1 Frostys Until Summer Ends

Get ready to chill with what's left of summer with Wendy’s unbeatable Frosty deal!

Enjoy $1 Frostys at Washington State Wendy's Locations Until September

Starting August 5, Wendy's has rolled out a deal that Frosty enthusiasts won’t want to miss. For the rest of summer, you can enjoy a small Frosty at participating Wendy’s locations across Washington State and beyond for just $1. This sweet offer is available through September 15, providing ample time to indulge in this iconic treat for only a buck.

Wendy’s Frosty, a beloved staple since its creation, comes in two delightful flavors. You can opt for the classic chocolate Frosty or savor the limited-time Triple Berry Frosty before it exits the menu this fall. The Triple Berry Frosty has been a seasonal favorite, and while speculation “swirls” about its replacement, potentially the Pumpkin Spice Frosty which debuted last year, fans wondering will need to stay tuned to find out.

Spoon, Straw, or Fries? The Age Old Wendys Question

The Frosty’s unique charm lies in its in-between status: part milkshake, part soft-serve ice cream. Wendy’s playfully addresses the age-old debate of how best to enjoy a Frosty: with a spoon, a straw, or even paired with fries. According to a recent survey, 70% of Frosty lovers prefer using a spoon, while Gen Z is more inclined to use fries as a dipping tool. I used to be a spoon guy but am now more aligned with fries after my kids forced me to try them.

History of the Wendy's Frosty

The Frosty’s origins date back to the 1960s when Wendy’s sought inspiration from a Cleveland race track’s frosted malts according to Wendys.com. Herman Weistner, a mixing specialist, crafted a blend of vanilla and chocolate to achieve a smoother, maltier flavor. This blend caught the attention of Wendy’s founder, Dave Thomas, who was determined to perfect the recipe. The Frosty’s journey began with ice cream sourced from a local dairy, but as Wendy’s expanded, Tom Kullman, a mix expert, helped refine and standardize the recipe, ensuring consistency across all locations.

This summer, take advantage of Wendy’s $1 Frosty deal and enjoy a classic treat that’s steeped in rich history and nostalgia. Whether you’re a fan of the chocolate Frosty or looking to try the Triple Berry before it’s gone, there’s no limit to how often you can savor this offer until mid-September. Find the closest Washington State location near you by clicking here.