All Washington & OR USPS Offices to Close for Juneteenth Holiday

Hey, did you know all USPS Post Office locations will be closed exactly one week from today?

All USPS Offices will Close for the Juneteenth Holiday

In recognition of Juneteenth, the Postal Service will suspend all operations next Wednesday, June 19th. Retail locations will be closed and there will be no residential or business mail delivery. This holiday commemorates the historic moment on June 19th, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom around two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Juneteenth name comes from blending "June" and "nineteenth”. It signifies the day of liberation that is known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day. While communities and states have long observed it, Juneteenth did not get federal recognition as a holiday until 2021. During the single-day US Post Office closure, Priority Mail Express will be available in select areas for an additional fee. Normal business operations will resume for all locations on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at retail locations and with regular mail delivery.

Customers can still access online postal services through online platforms 24/7, like buying of shipping supplies, printing of shipping labels, and buying stamps. Stamps are also available for purchase at major grocery stores, big box stores, and even ATMs. This closure not only reflects the Postal Service's commitment to honoring significant historical events but also allows employees to participate in holiday activities and to reflect on the significance of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is not the only national holiday the United States Postal Service is closed for. Check out the full schedule of USPS holiday closures and details about services at USPS.com.