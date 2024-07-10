I usually don't get excited for McDonald's, but I think they got me this time!

Washington McDonald's New Menu Items

Today, I am running down to McDonald's after I found out they unveiled two new mouthwatering additions to their menu. At first, I thought I had to wait, then realized it was July 10, 2024, already. Whether you crave a hearty burger or something sweet for your taste buds, these two new items will do the trick. Heck, I will order them both for sure. So what's got me all excited?

Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder & Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

First up is the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and its bigger sibling, the Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder. Juicy, with 100% fresh beef patties (one or two, depending on your appetite), topped generously with melting American cheese, thick Applewood Smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, crisp shredded lettuce, and then drizzled with smoky BLT sauce. The thought of biting into that combination of savory beef, crispy bacon, and the unique smoky sauce has me drooling for later today.

Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry

And for the dessert addition to the menu, McDonald's introduces the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry. I love banana splits and Kit Kat but I have never thought to combine the two. Just imagine creamy vanilla soft serve blended with real banana, strawberry clusters bursting with fruity goodness, and chocolaty, crunchy Kit Kat wafer bar pieces in every spoonful. At least that is how McDonald's describes it because I haven't tried it...yet. As a dessert lover, creamy vanilla ice cream with banana, and strawberry flavors, and the crunch of Kit Kat is irresistible to me. Watch for me in line after I get off work.

These new offerings are only available for a limited time at participating McDonald's locations nationwide, so you better act while they are still on the menu. Before you know it, they will be gone like the Mc-Rib (Yes, it did make a comeback or two). Whether you're a fan of savory or have a sweet tooth like me, McDonald's latest additions to the menu will definitely take a chunk out of my pocketbook in the foreseeable future.