All 4 Vantage Bridge Lanes are Fully Open for Memorial Day Weekend

If your Memorial Day weekend plans include crossing the Columbia River on I-90, the good news is the Vantage Bridge is fully open all weekend.

Construction is paused, so all four lanes will be open from May 23 to June 1. Some will be heading to the Gorge for concerts, or others escaping to the sun-drenched side of the state. Either way, your road trip just got a little smoother.

Holiday Weekend Window Before Repairs Resume

Thanks to a strategic pause in construction, all lanes will remain open during one of the busiest travel windows of the year. But WSDOT is still asking drivers to plan for extra travel time. Holiday traffic is no joke, and you’ll want to be patient in the traffic you will face crossing the bridge.

There have been scaffolding crews working on the Vantage Bridge since last summer. WSDOT crews and contractor teams have made big progress on building a platform beneath the entire span, completing 80% of pier repairs, and replacing 60 aging concrete panels. It’s a huge effort to keep this vital connector for both sides of Washington safe and sturdy for decades to come.

Know Before You Go: Summer Travel Schedule

The bridge will stay wide open during the big summer holidays. So far, Memorial Day, Fourth of July (July 3–8), and Labor Day (Aug. 28–Sept 2) have been listed.

On weekdays between holidays, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with weekends fully open through July 8. Then expect lane restrictions seven days a week until the project wraps up in November.