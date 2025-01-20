[ALERT] Deadly 70-100 MPH Winds Threaten L.A. Again Today

Los Angeles firefighters' worst nightmare is back. Through Tuesday, they are expecting 70-100 mph wind gusts and severe fire dangers.

Dangerous Santa Ana Winds Bring Extreme Fire Risk to Southern California

Southern California is bracing for a major weather event as powerful 70 to 100 mph Santa Ana winds are set to sweep across L.A., likely flaring up wildfires still out of control. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a "particularly dangerous situation" warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, marking an unprecedented fifth issuance of such a warning this fire season.

The Santa Ana wind event, which began today, is expected to persist through Tuesday morning, with peak gusts reaching up to 100 mph in mountainous areas and 50 to 70 mph along the coastal areas and valleys. In addition to the high winds, the relative humidity (RH) is expected to drop significantly, potentially dipping to as low as 3% in some areas by Tuesday, making fire conditions much worse.

For Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the situation is really bad. Just like before, the NWS has identified the region as facing "extreme fire weather conditions" that could lead to rapid fire growth if an ignition occurs. San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and parts of Ventura County such as Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, and Ventura are especially at risk.

Meteorologists are warning that this windstorm is one of the driest fire weather events so far this season, with the combination of high winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation creating an almost perfect storm for the rapid spread of wildfires. The last few days of dry conditions have left both live and dead fuels in the region highly susceptible to ignition.

Recent Fires and Continuing Risk

The heightened wind conditions come on the heels of the destructive Palisades and Eaton fires, which have already caused widespread devastation. The Palisades fire has burned over 23,700 acres and claimed at least 10 lives, while the Eaton fire has scorched more than 14,000 acres, killing at least 17 people. Both fires have left entire communities under evacuation orders, including parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena.

With the winds expected to pick up over the next 24 hours, the danger to already vulnerable areas remains high. Residents in evacuation zones are being urged to remain alert and to follow the guidance of emergency officials. In areas not currently under evacuation orders, locals should take steps to protect their homes by securing loose outdoor items, clearing gutters and roofs of flammable debris, and avoiding outdoor activities that could lead to sparks.

Impact on Transportation and Coastal Areas

Along with the fire danger, the NWS has warned of dangerous sea conditions along the coast due to strong winds, which could capsize or damage vessels. Boaters and beachgoers are advised to stay clear of the water during this period. Travelers should expect disruptions in the next few days, with gusty winds likely to affect driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.

This latest windstorm is made much more dangerous by an ongoing lack of rainfall in Southern California. The region is in the midst of an extended dry spell, with downtown Los Angeles having gone 259 days without receiving more than one-tenth of an inch of rain on any given day. The absence of significant precipitation has left vegetation across the area very flammable, likely to ignite, and spread quickly. While the region is expected to receive some rain next weekend, it is unlikely to provide immediate relief, as any precipitation will likely be too little and too late to halt the current wildfire season’s momentum.

Safety Precautions and Public Awareness

Residents across affected areas should take proactive steps to protect themselves and their homes. The NWS recommends securing outdoor furniture, charging essential devices, and making sure emergency supplies are on hand. Officials also advise staying indoors during periods of high winds and avoiding any activities that could spark a fire.