Reckless Driver Busted on I-5 by WSP and Sent Straight to Jail

Some people treat I-5 like their personal racetrack, but one driver found out the hard way that it isn't.

Get our free mobile app

Trooper Kameron Watts shared on X (formerly Twitter) that a fellow trooper had clocked a silver Mustang going well over 100 mph Monday night, but speed was not the only issue.

Mustang Driver Busted for More Than Just Speeding

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Watts, the driver was not just speeding, but was also following too closely, flashing high beams, and brake-checking other cars. The combination of multiple moving violations goes beyond careless driving and calls for stiffer penalties.

Trooper Watts later explained it perfectly in a reply, saying that aggressive driving can be both for speeds 20mph+ over the limit or also for multiple violations witnessed at once.

Reckless I-5 Driver was Arrested and His Mustang Impounded

The driver did not get far after being spotted. Troopers pulled them over and arrested them for reckless driving. The vehicle was towed to a holding yard. Only a few seconds of thrill-seeking ended with a night in jail and his car impounded.

Get our free mobile app

We all get frustrated on the freeway sometimes, but tailgating and weaving through traffic at triple-digit speeds never ends well for anybody.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy